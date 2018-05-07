× Oklahoma woman in critical condition after being mauled by pit bulls

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after reportedly being mauled by four pit bulls.

Officers were called to the 700 block of N.E. 29th St. around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night after the dogs got out of a backyard in the area.

Witnesses tell us the dogs were dragging the 54-year-old victim, Terri Cosby, down the street while attacking her.

A neighbor intervened, trying to get the dogs off of Cosby and he ended up with injuries as well.

When police arrived on scene, they shot and killed two of the dogs, shot and injured another and took the fourth into custody.