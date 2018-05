STILLWATER, Okla. – A professor at Oklahoma State University posted a parody of the “Cups” song and people are loving it.

Professor Kyle Eastham sent the video to his entrepreneurship students before uploading it to Facebook.

“I love teaching at Oklahoma State University ! Here’s the end-of-semester video I just sent to my OSU Entrepreneurship students in Spears Business. It’s not quite Pitch Perfect. Apologies to Anna Kendrick fans.”

The video has gone viral, receiving more than 41,000 views.