Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Oklahoma woman with mini-strokes, diabetes
ATOKA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Oklahoma woman, who has mini-strokes and diabetes.
Judith Turner was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Monday from her residence in the city of Atoka.
Officials said Turner’s doctor called her family around 11:45 a.m. and said she hadn’t shown up.
Turner’s vehicle is a silver 2018 Nissan Murano with Oklahoma tag ‘DFS798.’
If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office.
No other details have been released at this time.
