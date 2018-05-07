× Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Oklahoma woman with mini-strokes, diabetes

ATOKA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Oklahoma woman, who has mini-strokes and diabetes.

Judith Turner was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Monday from her residence in the city of Atoka.

Officials said Turner’s doctor called her family around 11:45 a.m. and said she hadn’t shown up.

Turner’s vehicle is a silver 2018 Nissan Murano with Oklahoma tag ‘DFS798.’

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released at this time.