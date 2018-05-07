Suspects wanted for Oklahoma woman’s murder arrested in Arkansas

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Two suspects who were wanted for a murder in Oklahoma have been arrested in Arkansas.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas learned that two people who were wanted for a murder in Oklahoma were believed to be in their area.

On May 5, deputies located the alleged suspect’s vehicle and took 30-year-old Joshua Finkbeiner and 42-year-old Staci Harjo into custody without incident.

After they were taken into custody, they were turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for questioning.

Following the interviews, Finkbeiner and Harjo were arrested on complaints of first-degree murder related to the death of a pregnant woman from Oklahoma.

They are currently awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.