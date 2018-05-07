Three Oklahomans killed in crash along Hwy 66

BRISTOW, Okla. – Authorities say three people are dead following a crash in Creek County.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 66 near 181st St. South.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Brandi Shoemake, 90-year-old Donald Fisher and 78-year-old Mary Fisher were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, investigators are still trying to figure out what happened. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.