Video shows altercation that ended with man getting shot in face at N.E. Oklahoma City store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released a video that shows the altercation that ended with a man getting shot in the face at a northeast Oklahoma City convenience store.

On May 3rd, 20-year-old Gerard McCarty was at a convenience store near N.E. 23rd and Bryant when he was shot in the face by an unknown suspect.

McCarty was critically wounded, police said.

Police have not been able to track down the suspect.

On Monday, authorities released video showing a man in a yellow shirt shooting McCarty.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect in the video and report any information they have to police.

Authorities are also hoping someone can help them track down a possible witness to the shooting.

The witness, shown at the end of the video, has been identified as Latoya Hollis, but authorities have not been able to locate her.

If you have any information that could help police, please call (405)297-1200