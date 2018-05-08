× Bank employees call police after woman allegedly tries to cash forged check

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman was taken into custody after she allegedly tried to cash a forged check at a local bank.

On May 4, officers were called to a BancFirst, located along S. Pennsylvania Ave., after a manager said a woman tried to cash a forged check.

According to the arrest affidavit, bank employees knew something was wrong when 38-year-old Kela Miller attempted to cash a $486 check at the drive-thru window.

The bank teller said the check appeared to be bleached out, but Miller claimed it had just been damaged by the rain.

Officers were able to call the victim, who said that she had just written a $76 check to ONG and put it in her mailbox.

Miller was arrested on complaints of receiving and concealing stolen property and uttering a forged instrument.