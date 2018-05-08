Child hoping to find permanent home after spending last 10 years under DHS custody 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sky is a curious teenager with a beautiful smile. She went under DHS custody a decade ago and is hoping to find her forever home.

"I've moved since I was four and, now, I'm 14,” she said.

She thinks she's moved about 10 times in those 10 years.

But, despite the traumatic circumstances she's endured, she keeps a positive outlook on life.

"I'm fun. I'm caring," she said. "I'm adorable."

Sky hopes to find a family that shares some of her same ideals.

"A family that is lovable, and kind and nice to kids and animals,” she said.

She would like a traditional home with a mom and dad.

"And, a baby,” she said. "I love babies."

And, she'd love to help care for one in an adoptive home.

She's a nurturing teen who never got that type of loving growing up.

And, the older she gets, the more fearful she becomes time will run out.

"I don't really want to be 18 because I heard that, if you're 18, people really won't adopt you because you're getting too old," she said.

But, she keeps hope she'll one day find a place to call home.

