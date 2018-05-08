DOC fugitive, woman suspected in pair of metro armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man sought by the department of corrections and another woman are suspected in a string of city robberies and thefts last week.

Police say 41-year-old Jason Ducharme is a suspect in the cases. He's currently being held in the Oklahoma County jail on a charge of escape from a penitentiary.

Through police records and court filings, News 4 learned Ducharme and another woman were identified by an armed robbery victim as possible suspects in at least one armed robbery.

An arrest warrant has been filed for Kylie Sloan, 29, for robbery and kidnapping stemming from two armed robberies and thefts that took place over the span of just several hours on May 3.

According to police records and an arrest warrant, two brothers agreed to meet the seller of a cell phone through the app Offer Up. The seller directed the two men to meet at an apartment complex in the 900 block of NE 122nd St. at about noon last Thursday.

"The suspects got in the back of the vehicle," said Oklahoma City Police spokesperson Megan Morgan. "Male suspect pulled gun on the victim, even tased him in the arm."

According to Sloan's arrest warrant, she attempted to zip tie the victim's during the robbery, but the brothers were able to escape. But not before being forced to hand over nearly $2,000 in cash.

"The suspects got out of the vehicle, got into their own vehicle, but the victim took a picture of their tag, and was able to give a great description to officers," said Morgan.

Two hours later, a man drove to a hotel parking lot in the 6100 block of N. Santa Fe, also under the assumption of purchasing a phone. As hotel surveillance cameras watched from above, court records say the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim hand over his wallet, phone and cash.

At about 3:00 p.m., a woman eating lunch in her car at an insurance company called police after spotting a man and woman stealing the license plate from one of her co-worker's car. The two were later identified as matching the same suspect descriptions and getaway vehicle in the earlier robberies.

Police urge people who want to buy or sell items online to conduct the transactions in a public place, even at police and fire stations.

"You can always call ahead and let them know that you`re going to be meeting somebody there so that officers or firefighters are aware of that," Morgan said.