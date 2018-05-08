Dog attack victim continues to fight for her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Terri Cosby continues to fight for her life in the intensive care unit at OU Medical Center.

The 54-year-old grandmother was mauled by four pit bulls while walking Saturday night in her northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Her family is clinging to hope and faith during this time.

"That's what we're relying on is for God to work a miracle in this situation,” said Cosby’s mother, Earnestine Grayson. "And, I believe he will."

Cosby’s right arm had to be amputated above the elbow.

"The doctor said her arm was like hamburger meat, the one arm that she lost," said Cosby’s sister, Beverly Golden. "They couldn't save it. They couldn't reattach it.”

Police received the frantic 911 call around 9:30 Saturday night.

"These pit bulls are killing this woman, and we're trying to get them off of her,” the caller told dispatch.

One neighbor who tried to save Cosby was injured himself.

"I had to get their attention. That's the only thing that kept them from killing her the way they was doing it,” said Butch Alford. "They was just snatching meat off of her."

Animal welfare said they’d been called out two times in the past two years about the same pit bulls.

One time was when one of the dogs bit a person, and the other time was when the dogs killed Rosetta Pierce’s chihuahua, Badness.

"One of them had my puppy in his mouth, that big white one, and they were shaking back and forth and he was hollering,” Pierce said.

Two of the dogs were shot and killed by police at the scene.

One was injured and put down afterwards, and the fourth was put down for rabies testing.

Cosby’s family is focusing all of their attention on her right now.

"They're working so diligently with her to keep those wounds clean and free of bacteria,” Grayson said.

And, as doctors work to save Cosby’s left leg, which is badly injured, her family is trying to focus on the positive.

"There has been some blessings that came out of this already; they're showing up already,” Golden said.

They’re asking for prayer, but they said, if anyone can make it through this, it’s Cosby.

"She's strong,” Golden said.

The owners of the pit bulls said, on Monday, plumbers had been doing some work in their back yard and had left the gate open, allowing the dogs to escape.

Police are investigating and will turn over their findings to the district attorney who will determine if any charges are warranted.

Cosby’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with her extensive medical bills.