Juul vaping device becomes ‘dangerous trend’ among teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - There is a loyal and rapidly growing army of young people. Some even boast on social media about being able to sneak puffs in school bathrooms and classrooms.

“It doesn't look like anything," said 19-year-old, Maribeth Luecke. "I do it right in front of my teacher. She doesn't notice. It looks like a flash drive.”

That "flash drive" is a vaping device called juul, the latest craze among adolescents.

“This is very attractive to teenagers in particular because they are made in really yummy flavors," said Dr. Melinda Cail.

But, it's got parents, schools, even law enforcement alarmed.

“Our youth are starting to take advantage of that," said ABLE Commission Officer Brent Fairchild.

What's in the small pods posing a risk to our children? And, why are state and federal agencies launching a nationwide crackdown on juuls? Join us at 10 p.m. Tuesday night as Lance West exposes the "cloud of secrecy" on middle and high school campuses across the metro.