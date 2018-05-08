× Man arrested after allegedly ‘posing’ naked in Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is facing an array of charges after he allegedly walked around an Oklahoma City neighborhood naked.

On May 7, officers were called to a home in northeast Oklahoma City after dispatchers received calls about a man walking around the neighborhood naked. One caller told 911 dispatchers that the man was “posing” and attempted to steal a child’s hover board.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 34-year-old Deangelo Thomas walking around naked and smoking a cigarette.

According to the arrest affidavit, a witness told police that Thomas was ‘posing’ naked by lying on the grass in front of a vacant house and was lying on a mattress that was in a trash pile.

At one point, the witness said she saw Thomas approach two children playing in a nearby yard. One of the victims, who was on a hover board, said Thomas was saying something to her, but she couldn’t understand what he was saying.

“[Victim] stated she was extremely terrified and got off the hover board and ran away,” the affidavit states.

A witness said Thomas attempted to take the hover board, but walked away after being yelled at by neighbors.

Thomas was taken into custody on complaints of breaking and entering, indecent exposure, public drunk and first-degree robbery.