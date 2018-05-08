× Man punches through window to try to save roommate during apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents safely evacuated their building following an apartment fire on Tuesday morning. One resident even punched through a window to try to save his roommate.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the apartment complex near N.W. 36th and Meridian.

“When we got here, there was a pretty good amount of smoke showing from the downstairs unit,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fulkerson said one person was home at the time, asleep. He woke up to the smoke and exited the building.

The resident tells News 4 he thought his roommate was still inside, so he punched through the window of his apartment to check and see. Fortunately, his roommate had already exited the building.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire. The individual stated that he thought it looked like it may have been in the kitchen area,” Fulkerson said. “So, we’ll investigate that and try to determine the cause.”

All of the residents made it outside safely.

Fire officials rescued two dogs and a cat from the building.