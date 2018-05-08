× Man shot to death by officers in Oklahoma after chase has been identified

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – The man shot to death by officers in Seminole County after a high-speed chase has been identified.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Prague police received a call of a drunk male assaulting a woman while driving.

Officers located the vehicle in Prague and a high-speed pursuit began.

Over 20 miles later, police from Seminole and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol got involved.

Eventually, officials were able to take action by using a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver on the truck.

The maneuver caused the suspect’s vehicle to crash on the west side of Highway 377.

After the crash, no one got out of the truck as officers got near.

Witnesses say a short standoff ensued.

When officers ordered the suspect to exit the vehicle, the man allegedly raised a rifle.

That is when several officers fired on the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as Franklin Robert Vaughn, 39, of Coal Hill, Arkansas.

OSBI was brought in to handle the investigation.