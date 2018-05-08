OHP: Multi-vehicle crash on Turner Turnpike leaves two people dead

LUTHER, Okla. – Two people were killed in a crash on the Turner Turnpike near Luther Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials say the crash involved three cars and a semi.

Capt. Paul Timmons with OHP says the driver of a semi did not slow down and hit the rear of a vehicle, causing that vehicle to hit the rear of another vehicle.

Two people were killed in the crash. Officials say those two people were in the same vehicle.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. Capt. Timmons says this is protocol for where there is a death in a crash, but that the driver will more than likely face charges.

A third person was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

“There’s going to be delays and traffic slowdowns, so be mindful of that,” Capt. Timmons said.

The eastbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike, just east of Luther Rd., were closed.

OHP says they have since reopened an inside lane for traffic to get through.