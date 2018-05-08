New Medicaid work requirement bill criticized as “cruel”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Opponents of a bill implementing work requirements for Medicaid claim the measure will do more harm than good.

House Bill 2932, authored by Rep. Glen Mulready, R-Tulsa and Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, was signed into law by Governor Mary Fallin on Monday. The measure aligns Medicaid work and job training requirements with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ('SNAP'), which involves working, participation in a work program, or a combination of both 20 hours a week.

According to the Governor's office, the new eligibility criteria will affect up to approximately 8,000 able-bodied adults without dependents between the ages of 18 and 50. This measure was requested by the Governor.

“It is imperative to provide expectations for all of our citizens who are able to work,” Fallin said in a press release. “Medicaid recipients who are able-bodied will be able to take advantage of job-training programs and work opportunities that lead to a stable job, self-sufficiency, and success. Medicaid is meant to be a safety net for the most vulnerable among us: the medically frail, pregnant women, new mothers, and children. Those individuals will continue to be exempt from work requirements.”

While the state can negotiate further exemptions in the waiver writing process, some opponents are criticizing the Governor's decision to sign the bill.

"Most people on Medicaid already work. But when you kick people off, it only ends up costing us all more when uninsured people get sick, go to the hospital and can’t pay. It’s also just, you know, cruel," Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City wrote on Twitter. "Let's just call HB2932 what it is: a political messaging tool that will create more harm than savings, and yet our Governor and other leaders are breaking their arms trying to pat themselves on the back for it. I hope they have good health insurance."

The new law takes effect November 1.