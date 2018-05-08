Oklahoma church severely damaged after roof collapses

SAPULPA, Okla. – Parishioners are picking up the pieces after the roof of their church collapsed.

On Monday afternoon, church officials reported finding the roof collapsed at the Calvary Baptist Church near Line and Seventh in Sapulpa.

Pastor Scott L. Gordon said that someone noticed the roof and called to report the damage.

The roof collapsed over the sanctuary, sending insulation and debris across the room.

Fortunately, no one was reportedly at the church when the roof collapsed.

To make a donation to the church, visit the church’s website. You may also mail donations to 412 N. 7th St., Sapulpa, OK 74066.