Oklahoma community honoring life of fallen Logan County deputy

CASHION, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is honoring a deputy who was killed in the line of duty last year.

In April of 2017, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

While serving the eviction notice, officials with the sheriff’s office said Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face by 45-year-old Nathan LeForce.

While authorities searched for the man accused of shooting the deputy, officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office learned Wade passed away from his injuries.

The Logan County sheriff remembers Wade as a man who loved serving his community.

“Deputy Wade lived like a warrior, and he died like one. You know, he gave his life serving his community, and I don’t think you can have a bigger honor than that,” Sheriff Damon Devereaux said, choking back tears.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Now, the town where Wade started his law enforcement career is honoring his memory.

On May 26, the town of Cashion will honor Wade with the ‘Dave Wade Memorial 5K and Fun Run.’

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will also have food trucks, vendors, a bounce house and an OBI blood drive.

The proceeds from the race will be donated to the Concerns of Police Officers Oklahoma chapter.