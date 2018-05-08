× Oklahoma Corporation Commission orders wells to reduce disposal volumes

COVINGTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma agency is instructing oil and gas wastewater disposal wells to continue to reduce disposal volumes in Garfield County.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced that it has issued a directive for further reductions in oil and gas wastewater disposal well volumes.

Under the directive, all average daily volumes of Arbuckle disposal wells within 10 miles of the recent earthquake activity in the Covington/Douglas area will be reduced by another 20 percent. The total daily average reduction is about 11,226 barrels a day, which is in addition to past directives.

Also, well operators will be required to verify how deep the well is to make sure it isn’t too close to the basement rock.

Right now, it applies to 23 active disposal wells.