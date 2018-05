MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma motorcyclist was killed after running into a dog on the highway.

On May 7th, around 5:30 p.m., 77-year-old Frederick Tobin was driving his motorcycle along SH 82 in Salina, Oklahoma when he crashed into a dog on the road, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.

Tobin was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information is available at this time.