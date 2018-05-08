One man arrested, one on the run after allegedly stealing ATV, fleeing from deputies

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – One man was arrested and another is on the run after both allegedly stole an ATV and ran from deputies.

According to officials, deputies responded to a larceny of a four-wheeler (ATV) on May 6 in the Lake Crest area of Wagoner County.

Deputies found drag marks near the residence and followed them into the woods where they found the suspects, Bryon Jones and Bobby Jones, spray-painting the four-wheeler.

Both men fled the area on a second four-wheeler, but were later found at their residence, which is also in the Lake Crest area.

After a short foot pursuit, Bryon Jones was taken into custody.

Bobby Jones fled the scene into a heavily-wooded area and escaped detention.

A warrant for Bobby Jones’ arrest was requested and granted.

The four-wheeler was recovered and returned to the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.