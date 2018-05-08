× Panera Bread expands delivery service to Oklahoma City; giving away free soup to customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular restaurant is now making it easier to enjoy their meals wherever you are.

On Tuesday, Panera Bread announced that it is expanding its national delivery service to several cities, including Oklahoma City.

“Panera delivery isn’t a pilot program. It’s not in just a few test markets. We now offer delivery across the country,” said Blaine Hurst, Panera CEO. “Delivery is fueling our next phase of growth, and the success we have seen so far is exciting. The combination of providing clean food options via an entirely digital experience is giving us a real advantage, and the momentum is just beginning.”

Delivery service is available within an eight-minute drive of a Panera bakery-cafe, and will be available between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day of the week.

Company officials say customers must have at least a $5 order, and will be charged a $3 delivery service fee.

The expanded delivery service will be available at the following locations:

Oklahoma City- 6800 N. Western Ave.

Oklahoma City – 3321 N.W. Experessway

Oklahoma City – 6410 S.W. 3rd St.

Midwest City – 7199 S.E. 29th St.

Oklahoma City – 10600 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Oklahoma City – 7101 N.W. Expressway

Oklahoma City -4225 W. Memorial Rd.

Edmond- 1472 S. Bryant Ave.

Norman – 2200 W. Main St.

In celebration of the expanded delivery service, Panera Bread will add a free cup of soup to guests’ delivery orders on Wednesday, May 9. All you have to do is order online and use the code “PANERADELIVERS” and place a cup of soup in your cart.

Officials say the delivery service has helped create more than 13,000 jobs across the country.