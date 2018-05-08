× Police releasing additional details after 4 shot at Stillwater party

STILLWATER, Okla. – Authorities are releasing more information about a shooting that sent four people to the hospital.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Stillwater police were called to a report of shots fired at the White Barn Estates.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man who had gunshot wounds to his chest and hand. A short time later, two other victims arrived at Stillwater Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

A female victim also went to Norman Regional Medical Center, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The woman told medical staff she had been shot while attending a party at the White Barn.

No arrests have been made at this time, but authorities are releasing a few more details in the case.

Witnesses told officers that shots rang out as the party was being shut down by security staff. They said the shooter fired the shots toward the crowd as they were leaving the front of the building.

Officials have since learned that the party was being shut down after someone stole money from the bar and a tip jar.

At this point, officials say they do not know of an exact motive for the shooting. However, they say there was a fight at the club house regarding an alleged theft, which may have led to the shooting.

Police say there is no indication the shooting was gang-related.

Investigators say evidence at the scene indicates that multiple firearms were involved, meaning there may have been multiple shooters.

If you have information about the case, call the Stillwater Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 405-372-4171.