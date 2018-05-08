Police searching for thieves who targeted 2 businesses the same night

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are searching for suspects accused of breaking into two stores and stealing a significant amount of money.

On May 7, officers were called to a possible burglary at the Super Mercado Morales, located in the 4400 block of N.W. 50th St. When police arrived, they noticed the front door to the store had been shattered.

Once inside, authorities learned that thieves had ripped the alarm panel from the wall and cut the cross-bar mechanism that secures the back door. According to the police report, the thieves also took the time to cut several wires from the telephone utility box.

The report states that a manager got a call from the alarm company about a possible break-in at the business. The manager told police that he checked the security camera feed, but it showed that all of the live cameras were down.

He said he went to the business and noticed the damage to the store, and that money was missing from a locked safe.

A short time later, officers learned another burglary had occurred at the Super Mercados Morales, located in the 4700 block of N.W. 23rd St.

Once police arrived at that location, they noticed that the front door had been pried open. Surveillance video captured two men go through the business and head to the back office. Just like in the previous burglary, store officials say money was missing.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.