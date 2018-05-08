Puppies dumped at Stephens County Humane Society

DUNCAN, Okla. – A rescue group is trying to find homes for five puppies who were dumped at their door on Sunday night.

The Stephens County Humane Society says workers came to the facility on Monday morning and found five puppies roaming around the property.

Surveillance video shows two people dropping off the puppies inside a kennel at the humane society around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

“They didn’t have any water, they were at risk of being hurt and out of the five, sure enough we’ve only been able to put our hands on four of them. The fifth one is running that creek there behind me,” Kelly Place, a member on the board of directors, told KSWO.

Place said that the puppies are five to six-months-old, meaning that the owner had plenty of time to get in contact with the rescue.

“There is a city ordinance on the City of Duncan books against abandoning or dumping an animal willingly or let it run stray for the purpose of not reclaiming it and that is absolutely what happened here,” Place said.

Place says dumping the puppies has now forced other animals to wait to be rescued.

“We had other dogs waiting to come into this program today and now they can’t because our quarantine space is full. The space game is something we juggle all the time and we have a lot of people willing to work with us that want to surrender their dogs either stray or owner surrender for various reasons,” Place said.

Fortunately, they are already hearing from people who would like to adopt one of the puppies.