Teacher Appreciation Day discounts, freebies

Teacher Appreciation Day isn’t over just yet!

Here are several places honoring teachers with discounts and freebies on May 8!

Harkins Theatres are celebrating educators with $5 movies all day at any location!

On May 8, Cicis is letting all teachers eat free!

Chipotle Mexican Grill say teachers who stop by from 3:00 p.m. until close on May 8 will get a buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

And, Raising Cane’s is also participating in Teacher Appreciation Day! From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., teachers and faculty will receive one free box combo. They say their deal applies to all home-school teachers and child care professionals as well!



Half Price Books (HPB) says educators who show their HPB Educator Discount Card, or sign up for one, will receive a free tote bag of their choice.

PDQ Restaurants are giving teachers and nurses 50% off of their entire order.

Tom+Chee in Oklahoma City says teachers with a valid faculty badge can enjoy a free grilled cheese donut with any purchase at the restaurant.