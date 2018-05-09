× 1 arrested, 2 dead following crash on Turner Turnpike

LUTHER, Okla. – A semi driver is facing manslaughter charges following a double fatality wreck on the Turner Turnpike.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the Turner Turnpike, about a half of a mile east of Luther.

“All the vehicles were eastbound on the turnpike, and the preliminary indication is that a semi did not slow down,” said Capt. Paul Timmons with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Timmons said there was some congestion on the turnpike but the driver of the semi, Gurigbal Singh, continued driving normal speed.

“The semi struck, the rear of another vehicle and caused it to hit the rear of another vehicle,” Timmons said.

That caused a domino effect, involving five vehicles.

53-year-old Barbara Ibanez-Homan of Yukon and her brother, 44-year-old Antonio Ibanez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members took to Facebook to mourn the loss of their loved ones saying “I miss you mom” and “sleep tight, always missed, never forgotten.”

The accident brings about an important reminder from authorities.

“There’s a lot of construction going on here on the Turnpike, both east and west bound,” Timmons said. “The thing to remember is that there are going to be delays, there’s going to be traffic slowdowns. So, be mindful of that and always pay attention. Stay off the cellphones, don’t drive distracted”

Singh was booked into jail on two counts of first-degree manslaughter.