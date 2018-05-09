1 arrested, 2 on the run after home invasion, assault of pregnant woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Three suspects storm into a metro home, assaulting a pregnant woman, pistol-whipping a second victim and using a gun to taunt several children.

This happened on April 25 at a home near 36th and Prospect.

On May 8, one arrest was made, but the other two suspects in the violent attack are still on the run.

"There was a woman at home, two or three adults at home with a number of small children," said MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

A routine evening quickly turns to a nightmare.

One of the victims told police she was chasing her children around the house when she thought she heard a knock at the door.

"Several suspects forced their way into the residence," Knight said.

The pregnant victim said she then began grabbing her kids - but was quickly stopped in her tracks.

"The woman, who was the mother of the children there, was punched in the face," Knight said.

She told police one of the suspects yelled, "Tiny, why did you hit her?" as the other victims begged the attacker to leave her alone, explaining she was pregnant.

Police said the intruders then moved on to the other victims.

"The suspects put all of them on the ground at gunpoint and wanted to know where they kept their cash," Knight said.

At one point, pistol whipping, dragging and punching one man after searching his pockets.

"Home invasions can turn violent, especially when people come in armed," Knight said.

According to one of the victims, that violence continued as two suspects walked into a room - waving a gun at several children.

News 4 is not identifying the suspect who was arrested because the person is a juvenile.

Police are now trying to identify the other two suspects.

Nothing was taken, but the suspects will still face charges for the home invasion and violence that occurred.