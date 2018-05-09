70-year-old grandfather graduates from Northeastern State University

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Stephan Cates joined hundreds of other college graduates as he walked across the stage at Northeastern State University to accept his bachelor’s degree.

It’s something that has been a long time coming for Cates.

He started attending college classes at Texas Tech University in 1965. However, he never finished.

“I met my betrothed and started our family and worked for over the next 40 years,” Cates told KJRH.

Although he moved on with his life, he says he always wanted to finish what he started.

“Before my mama died, I told her I would finish it,” he said.

At 70-years-old, he finally finished what had been 53 years in the making. He graduated on Monday night with an English degree.