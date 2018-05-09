Christina Aguilera set to perform at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa in November

TULSA, Okla. – Christina Aguilera is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa in November!

Aguilera will be performing at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on November 4.

The Grammy award-winning superstar and pop icon has announced a new North American tour, The Liberation Tour, this fall. This will be her first tour in a decade.

Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide.

She has had five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s).

She has also won six Grammy awards, including one Latin Grammy award.

In 2011, she became a coach on NBC’s show The Voice.

The concert at the River Spirit Casino is on November 4, 2018, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the public Friday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m.

You must be 21 or older to attend.

