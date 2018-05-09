Duncan boy on a mission to save unwanted animals

DUNCAN, Okla. – Ean Adams has a warm heart for a cold nose. About three years ago, the 10-year-old began collecting aluminum cans.

“I dump them in blue crates, they go on a scale, then they get crunched. And I get money for that,” said Adams.

Every crushed can raises money to sponsor animals at the Stephens County Humane Society. Ean has sponsored 60 dogs so far.

His donations, $6,000 and counting, help vaccinate and feed animals until they can find forever homes.

His devotion to dogs is the reason family friend, TJ Baker, nominated Ean for Pay It 4Ward.

“Ean may be an old soul in a tiny body. He’s only 10 years old, but he is a hero. He’s a testament to anyone who has a cause and willing to stand up for it,” Baker told News 4.

Mathew Conner from First Fidelity Bank helped us pay it forward.

“The time and effort he puts into it is really amazing. We are really inspired by it and we think he’s a fine young man. So, on behalf of First Fidelity, I’m thrilled to present you with $400 to pay it forward,” Conner said.

We interrupted the elementary student’s volunteer work at the shelter to surprise him.

“You want to hold out your hand? Here’s $400 for all you do with the dogs and the humane society. We are really, really proud of you,” Baker said.

No surprise, Ean immediately used all of the money to sponsor even more animals here.

“He’s got a rare and precious heart,” Baker said.

Caring for those who cannot care for themselves.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.