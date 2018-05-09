Man offers truck, kidney to anyone who can help save dying wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANGER, Calif. - A California man desperate to save his wife's life is offering a truck and his own organ in exchange for a liver.

Verlon Robinson's wife, Marie, is suffering from cirrhosis of the liver. The disease, which can't be cured, will lead to organ failure if she's not able to get a new liver.

Out of options, Robinson took to Facebook on May 4 to offer a truck, a trailer and his own kidney in exchange for a liver for his wife.

"We have been married for 25 years and it breaks my heart when I think about losing her," he said. "I would do anything to trade places with her but as you know that’s impossible. So please if you are O positive or negative blood type and would consider giving her some of your liver we have insurance that would cover all surgeries."

Marie has been on the wait list for three years and said she is just one of 18,000 others. If given the liver, the surgery would take six to eight hours.

"Everything I've worked for all my life is not important to me," he said. "This is important to me, right here. I just couldn’t imagine life without her."