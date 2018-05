× Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Emergency crews are on scene of a crash in Edmond.

Wednesday morning, around 9 a.m., a crash was reported near I-35 and Sorghum Mill Rd. in the northbound lanes.

Initial reports indicate at least two commercial motor vehicles were involved.

Traffic in the area is delayed.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.