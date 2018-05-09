National Weather Service: 15 tornadoes confirmed across Oklahoma during severe weather event

LONE WOLF, Okla. – It’s been a week since severe storms moved through the state, and researchers are still assessing the damage.

So far, the National Weather Service says it has been able to confirm 15 tornadoes across the state during the May 2 severe weather event.

It's been a week since the May 2nd severe weather event, and we're still putting the pieces of the puzzle together with all the tornadoes. As of this morning, we're up to 15 confirmed tornadoes in our warning area. Still preliminary, and could (probably will) change. #okwx pic.twitter.com/u2tyGm3bTf — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 9, 2018

Although there were possibly more, officials were able to determine that tornadoes touched down in the following areas:

EF 0- Near Lake Altus

EF 0 – S.E. of Lone Wolf

EF 0 – Near Davidson

EF 0 – Near Davidson

EF 1 – Near Davidson

EF 1 – S. of Hollister

EF 2 – Near Loveland

EF 0 – S.E. of Grandfield

EF1 – S. of Chattanooga

EF 1 – N.W. of Rush Springs

EF 1- S.W. of Amber

EF 1- E. of Amber

EF 1- N.E. Norman

EF 1- Purcell

EF 1- Near Macomb.

One of the first tornadoes occurred just south of Lone Wolf in Kiowa County. News 4 stormtrackers Marc Dillard and Al Lopez captured lifting and turning dust on Hwy 44, just south of Lone Wolf.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the storms moved through the state quickly, much of the system was rain-wrapped, making it difficult to see exactly what was happening from the ground.

Fortunately, no injuries as a result of the storms have been reported.