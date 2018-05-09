× Officials: Memorial Road resurfacing project to begin in the coming months

OKLAHOMA CITY – While drivers in northwest Oklahoma City are already dealing with construction projects along I-35, officials say another project is about to start in the next couple of months.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission has given the green light for crews to resurface Memorial Rd., between Portland Ave. and Pennsylvania Ave., in northwest Oklahoma City.

The project is expected to start in about six to eight weeks, and take at least four months to complete.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials say most of the construction will take place at night and on weekends.