Officials waiting on answers after man’s body found inside Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY –Officials say they are waiting for the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a man’s cause of death following an apartment fire.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were called by the Oklahoma City Police Department to check an extinguished fire at an apartment complex near N.W. 122nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Police tell News 4 that a woman went to the apartment to check on her father and saw that everything looked like it had previously been on fire.

Once inside the apartment, officials say they found a man’s body.

Fire officials say the blaze appeared to have been a slow, smoldering fire that extinguished itself before fire crews arrived at the scene. So far, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Authorities say they are waiting for the medical examiner’s report to determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.