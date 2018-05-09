× Oklahoma agency issues warning after Texas horse tests positive for Equine Herpes Virus

OKLAHOMA CITY – Horse owners across the state are on high alert following the news of a horse testing positive for Equine Herpes Virus.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry has learned that a horse from Texas has tested positive for the wild type strain of Equine Herpes Virus.

“This horse competed recently at the Better Barrel Races World Finals in Oklahoma City April 26 to 29th and also a barrel racing event in Taylor, Texas on May 5,” Dr. Michael Herrin said. “We do not know when or where this horse may have first started shedding virus, but out of an abundance of caution we want to make horse owners, event managers, and veterinarians aware of this situation.”

The agency recommends horse owners and event managers remain aware of the virus, implement biosecurity practices and take a horse’s temperature twice a day.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, nasal discharge, incoordination, hind limb weakness, urine dribbling and a flaccid tail.

Any symptoms or suspicious illnesses should be reported to your veterinarian or the agency at (405) 522-6142.