Oklahoma man who suffered brain stem stroke to be honored by Oklahoma City Dodgers

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man who suffered a debilitating stroke is being honored by the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Matthew Mattocks was also a performer. He was a gifted actor, was funny and could play several instruments by ear.

Matthew was working for his brother’s real estate business in the summer of 2016 when he began to feel dizzy.

His brother, David Dobson, says that Matthew called in sick on July 6, 2016, a date they won’t ever forget.

That afternoon, Dobson stopped by Matthew’s home to check on his baby brother.

“I just knew it in my heart something was wrong,” Dobson told KFOR.

He realized that Matthew was on the verge of death. At 29-years-old, Matthew suffered a brain stem stroke, which completely deprived oxygen from his brain stem.

Doctors say his brain stem, which controls all motor function, had been starved of oxygen for hours.

“Most patients with this type of condition are only left with the ability to blink their eyes,” said Integris Rehabilitation Physicist Dr. Shawn Smith. “Most people don’t recover from this type of stroke. Most people remain institutionalized, require total care or succumb to other illnesses related to their inability to talk or swallow.”

They call it “locked-in syndrome” because patients think clearly, but they are unable to breathe on their own, unable to eat, unable to speak.

For the vast majority of patients there is no “unlocking” the door to their old life. At first, Matthew couldn’t walk, talk or move on his own.

"There was just blinking," Dobson said. "Blink once for yes. Twice for no. So, that's how we communicated."

After three months of silence, Matthew finally uttered the word 'love.' That one word led to basic movement, many more words and solid food.

Doctors said that Matthew would never breathe on his own, never talk and would never be able to take care of himself.

Despite those odds, he is not giving up.

Now, he is being recognized by INTEGRIS and the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Matthew will be honored on Friday at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the "Home Run for Life" event.

"Home Run for Life" recognizes individuals in the Oklahoma City area who have overcome a significant medical event with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals.

"For the eighth straight year, we are proud to partner with INTEGRIS to recognize some amazing Oklahomans who have faced extraordinary adversity with their health," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "Their perseverance and courage are great examples and we are pleased to have the opportunity to honor their hard work in overcoming these challenges."

Fans can watch Matthew complete his 'Home Run for Life' following the third inning of Friday's 7:05 p.m. game against Memphis.