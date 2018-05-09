× Paul George Undergoes Knee Surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Thunder issued a statement just before 6:30 pm central time saying George had the surgery done, with Thunder medical staff present.

The statement said George is expected to miss six to eight weeks of normal offseason activities.

Earlier in the day, George posted a picture of himself on Instagram in what appeared to be a hospital with the caption “Good Spirits.”

It was not publicly known what George was having done until the Thunder’s statement.

The statement is below, along with George’s Instagram picture.

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 9, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George underwent a successful left knee scope today, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced.

The Thunder, George and his representation collectively determined for the procedure to be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache with Thunder medical personnel present at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, Calif.

In 79 games (all starts) this past season, George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.04 steals in 36.6 minutes. The five-time NBA All-Star made a career-best 244 three-point field goals during the 2017-18 season as he became one of five players (Larry Bird, Hersey Hawkins, Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry) in the past 30 years to average 20+ points on better than 40.0 percent three-point shooting to go along with 2+ steals.

George is expected to miss six to eight weeks before returning to normal offseason activities.