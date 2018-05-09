Police release body camera footage of vicious pit bull attack that critically injured woman

WARNING: The content in this video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have released the body camera footage from a pit bull attack in northeast Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say 54-year-old Terri Cosby was mauled by four pit bulls while walking in the 700 block of N.E. 29th St.

At least one neighbor was also injured trying to get the dogs off of her before police arrived.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The body camera shows the officer run up to Cosby and ask if she’s OK.

It then shows him firing shots at one of the pit bulls. He and another officer had to shoot the dog 13 times before it finally stopped trying to run and dies.

Two of the pit bulls were shot and killed on scene. A third was injured and had to be put down because of its wounds.

The fourth ran back into the house, but officers were able to take it to animal control. That dog was put down to do rabies testing.

The owners of the dogs say plumbers working in the back yard left the gate open, allowing the dogs to escape.

Cosby’s right arm had to be amputated above the elbow and she’s in danger of losing her left leg.

She remains in critical condition at OU Medical Center.