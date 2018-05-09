× Ponca City man arrested for sexual battery of a child

PONCA CITY, Okla. – A Ponca City man was arrested for sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

Wednesday morning, officials say members of the Oklahoma ICAC Task Force served a search warrant at 1431 Pioneer Road in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

Task Force members received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children pertaining to the sexual exploitation of a child.

An investigation revealed probable cause to obtain the search warrant.

Upon completion of the search and interviews, OSBI Agents arrested 45-year-old Steven Alford-Orecchio at his home.

Alford-Orecchio was arrested on one count of Sexual Battery of a Child Under the Age of 16.