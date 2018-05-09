Semi-truck driver arrested following fatal crash on Turner Turnpike that left two people dead

LUTHER, Okla. – A semi-truck driver has been arrested following a fatal crash on the Turner Turnpike near Luther that left two people dead.

Officials say the crash involved three cars and a semi Tuesday evening.

Capt. Paul Timmons with OHP says the driver of a semi, identified as 39-year-old Gurigbal Singh, did not slow down and hit the rear of a vehicle, causing that vehicle to hit the rear of another vehicle.

Two people were killed in the crash. Officials say those two people, identified as 53-year-old Barbara Homan and 44-year-old Antonio Ibanez, were in the same vehicle.

A man driving another vehicle involved in the crash was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Singh was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. Capt. Timmons says it normal practice for a blood draw where there is a death in a crash.

He has since been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two counts of first-degree manslaughter.