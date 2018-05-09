Sooner Women Have More Golf to Play in Oklahoma, Cowgirls Fall Short

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's women's golf team qualified for the NCAA Golf Championships in Stillwater, but the home team from Oklahoma State will only have one golfer playing at Karsten Creek later this month.

Oklahoma finished sixth at the NCAA regional in Austin, Texas, just needing a top six finish to advance to the national tournament.

Oklahoma State finished tied for 7th in their regional in San Francisco, so they will not compete for a national title on their home course in Stillwater.

OSU's Emma Broze did qualify to play as an individual.

The NCAA Championships begin on May 18 in Stillwater.