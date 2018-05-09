× Sooners Dominate Big 12 Softball Awards

Oklahoma’s softball team had nine players honored, plus their head coach, in the Big 12 postseason awards released on Wednesday.

The Sooners won four of the five individual awards, with Patty Gasso named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the seventh year in a row.

It’s the 11th time in her career Gasso has been Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Paige Parker was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year for the fourth year in a row, Kelsey Arnold was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in three years, and Joceyln Alo was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Oklahoma State’s Vanessa Shippy won the other individual award, being named the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Parker, Alo, and Shippy were also named on Wednesday as top ten finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year.

The Sooners had eight players named All-Big 12, with five named first team and three on the second team.

The Cowgirls had four named All-Big 12, with Shippy on the first team and three on the second team.

OU had Parker, Alo, Shay Knighten, Paige Lowary, and Sydney Romero named first team.

On the second team for the Sooners are Arnold, Caleigh Clifton, and Nicole Pendley.

OSU’s three second-teamers are Samantha Clakley, Taylor Lynch, and Madi Sue Montgomery.

The Oklahoma schools had two players each named to the All-Freshman Team, with Alo and Eliyah Flores named for the Sooners, and Chelsea Alexander and Sydney Pennington for the Cowgirls.

The honors were voted on by Big 12 coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.

The Big 12 Softball Tournament begins Friday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

OU won the regular season conference championship, going 18-0 in league play.

Here is the complete list of the 2018 Big 12 Softball awards:

2018 ALL-BIG 12 SOFTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma (24th season)^

Player of the Year: Vanessa Shippy, Oklahoma State (3B, Sr.)

Pitcher of the Year: Paige Parker, Oklahoma (RHP, Sr.)^@

Defensive Player of the Year: Kelsey Arnold, Oklahoma (INF, Fr.)

Freshman of the Year: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma (UTL)^

ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos.

Gia Rodoni, Baylor Jr. RHP

Shelby “Goose” McGlaun, Baylor So. 3B/1B/DP

Jessie Scroggins, Baylor Sr. CF

Kyla Walker, Baylor Jr. LF

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma^ Fr. UTL

Shay Knighten, Oklahoma Jr. INF

Paige Lowary, Oklahoma Sr. LHP

Paige Parker, Oklahoma^ Sr. LHP

Sydney Romero, Oklahoma Jr. INF

Vanessa Shippy, Oklahoma State^ Sr. INF

Janae Jefferson, Texas Fr. 2B

Jessica Hartwell, Texas Tech Jr. 1B

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos.

Nychole Antillon, Iowa State Sr. INF

Sami Williams, Iowa State So. INF

Kelsey Arnold, Oklahoma Sr. INF

Caleigh Clifton, Oklahoma Jr. INF

Nicole Pendley, Oklahoma Sr. OF

Samantha Clakley, Oklahoma State Jr. RHP

Taylor Lynch, Oklahoma State Jr. OF

Madi Sue Montgomery, Oklahoma State Jr. INF

Brooke Bolinger, Texas Jr. LHP

Paige von Sprecken, Texas Sr. P/UTL

Kaitlyn Washington, Texas So. OF

Karli Hamilton, Texas Tech So. R

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School Pos.

Tarin Travieso, Kansas P/UTL

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma UTL

Eliyah Flores, Oklahoma INF

Chelsea Alexander, Oklahoma State OF

Sydney Pennington, Oklahoma State INF

Janae Jefferson, Texas INF/OF

Heaven Burton, Texas Tech OF

Michaela Cochran, Texas Tech OF

Erin Edmoundson, Texas Tech LHP/OF

Kelcy Leach, Texas Tech C

Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes

^ Unanimous Selection

@ Four-time Pitcher of the Year (2015, ‘16, ‘17, ‘18)