Teen wants car replaced after trashed during flood while delivering pizzas 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro teen wants his car replaced after he crashed during a storm on May 2 while he was working as a pizza delivery driver.

“My car started filling up with water and I tried to open the door, but there was too much water, so I just climbed out the window,” said 17-year-old Ethan Justice.

Ethan worked for Mama Mo’s in Yukon and called the owner after the accident.

“He didn't even ask me if I was okay or if my car was alright. He just said, 'Did you get the wings there?,’” said Ethan.

“We were under flash floods, tornado warnings,” his mom, Susan Justice said. “His boss forced him out to do the delivery.”

Susan says the owner of the restaurant should pay up and was in contact with the owner. In text messages, the owner says he will pay to replace the car. However, Susan says he has since “ghosted” her.

She also says he broke the law.

“My son, being 17 years old, is not even supposed to be driving a vehicle, his own vehicle, or any vehicle at 17 under the Child Labor Laws,” said Susan. “So, he was put in a neglectful situation, driving in bad weather and also, he's not supposed to be delivering pizzas.”

We asked an attorney about the laws.

“We have what's called the FLSA, Federal Labor Standards Act,” said Attorney Jeremy Thurman. “It applies typically for businesses with revenues over $500,000. We don`t know what this pizza joint has or doesn't have.”

But, if the restaurant falls under the act, minors are restricted.

“You cannot drive more than one third of each day. So, if you work nine hours in the day, you cannot be on the road for more than three,” said Thurman.

The owner of the restaurant declined an interview, but told us he was working to get a small loan to pay for the teen’s car.

As far as the text messages go, Thurman says they could be viewed as verbal contracts. However, that would be up to a judge.