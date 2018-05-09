Thieves target Oklahoma woman while she visited her son’s grave

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Glenda Parker’s son is buried at Floral Haven Cemetery, so she is often spending time visiting his grave site.

In 2011, Glenda’s son, Dusty, died from colon cancer. Instead of watching him grow up, she says she is just left with the memories of his life and his peaceful spot in the cemetery.

“I like to come out here because you can just sit out here, and it’s so nice and peaceful,” Parker told KJRH. “Nobody is out here usually but me.”

However, that all changed on Sunday.

Parker was visiting her son’s grave and believes that someone must have been watching her. She says she hid her purse under the passenger’s seat in her car before sitting by Dusty’s grave.

When she returned to her car, her purse was gone.

“It’s a shame that you can’t trust people even at a cemetery,” Parker said.

Authorities say the thieves went on a spending spree, charging hundreds of dollars to her credit cards. Police warn to always lock your doors and bring your valuables with you.