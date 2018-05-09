× Update: Teen victim, suspect in Tulsa Amber Alert have been located

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department said the 16-year-old who was allegedly abducted by her ex-boyfriend has been located unharmed.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, police say 16-year-old Daza’nail “Desi” Hunt was abducted from her bus stop in the 3100 block of S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa by her ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Anthony George.

Police say that George was driving a gray or silver 2002 Mitsubishi with OK plates GSK-630. The vehicle is said to have body damage.

Fortunately, both Hunt and George were found a few hours after the alleged abduction.

Police said Hunt appears to be unharmed.

No other information has been released at this time.