Two charged with animal cruelty after horse is rescued from Oklahoma property

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after deputies had to rescue a horse from their property last month.

It all started in December when Oklahoma County deputies were called to a property in Harrah after neighbors became concerned about the welfare of a horse.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the deputies said the horse was slightly underweight but did not meet the extent that could be considered animal cruelty. At the time, officials said there was a dead horse on the property who appeared to have died from natural causes.

On April 2, deputies were called back to the house and noticed the horse’s condition had “deteriorated significantly” since the last time they were at the home.

The affidavit states that deputies tried to call the owners of the horse, Beatrice and Kenneth Myrick, but were unsuccessful.

“I observed that the horse had no water. There was no shelter or trees in the horse’s small pen to protect it from the elements. The pen was bare dirt and I did not see any remnants of feed or hay,” the affidavit states.

Authorities say the horse was too weak to stand on its own, even after a veterinarian administered emergency care.

Instead, the horse was lifted with the help of a specialized sling.

She began to get the care she needed after she was transferred to Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue.

"If she sees you coming in and she sees you grab some hay, she's nickering," Natalee Cross, with Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue, told KFOR. "She needs that forage, and she just wasn't getting enough."

Cross says that the horse, who was named Arabella, was extremely emaciated when she arrived at the rescue.

"If she was slicked off and didn't have all this hair, she would look so much worse than she is," she said.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed animal cruelty charges against Beatrice Myrick and Kenneth Myrick. They are also charged with leaving a carcass within a quarter of a mile of any occupied dwelling.

Once Arabella is well enough, she will be up for adoption. You can find contact information for Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue on their Facebook page.