3 people arrested after allegedly trying to steal vacuum from Oklahoma store

EDMOND, Okla. - An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly attempted to steal a vacuum cleaner from an Edmond store. Officials say it was his second attempt at the crime in recent weeks.

Workers allege that Eddy Teal took a Dyson vacuum from the Edmond Kohl's store, put it in a cart and ran out of the store. Employees say they couldn't catch him, but they were able to take down his vehicle and tag information before he got away.

A short time later, officers stopped the vehicle and arrested Teal.

Officials say this isn't his first time trying to steal the cleaning supply. In April, he allegedly stole a Dyson from the Kohl's in Norman.

Authorities also arrested Joshua Merrell and Tammy Riggs.

Teal was arrested on a complaint of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, while Merrell was arrested on a complaint of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.

Riggs was arrested on complaints of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of contraband in a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.