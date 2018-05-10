× Agents investigating officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say one man was treated for injuries after being shot by a Grand River Dam Authority police officer.

On Thursday morning, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Grand River Dam Authority officer was involved in a short pursuit of a man driving a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle came to a stop when it crashed.

Investigators say the officer fired one round at the driver, who was identified as 25-year-old Marcus Allen Stopp. There were no shots fired at the officer.

Stopp was treated for a gunshot wound to his neck and was taken to the Cherokee County Jail on complaints related to the stolen vehicle.